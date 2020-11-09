Ruth Forder

OCEAN PARK — Ruth Forder, of Ocean Park, Wash., died on Nov. 4, 2020 at the age of 79. Arrangements are by Penttila’s Chapel by The Sea, Long Beach.

Patricia Grotting

ILWACO — On Oct. 30, 2020, Patricia Grotting, 77, died in Ilwaco, Wash. Arrangements are by Penttila’s Chapel by The Sea, Long Beach.