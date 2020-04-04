SURFSIDE — Anita Loraine Townsend, 80, passed away April 3, 2020, in Tacoma from complications of memory loss.
She, and husband Lee of 59 years, lived in Surfside 24 years until they moved to the home of their daughter Suzi and husband Jeff Lewis in Federal Way in November 2019. Anita taught school for 31 years in four states and Germany, and also tutored students in reading on the Long Beach peninsula. Anita was born in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, October 15, 1939, to parents Ernest and Pauline Howell.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.