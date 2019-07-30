LONG BEACH — Friends and family will gather on Aug. 3 at 4 p.m., at the Long Beach Elks Lodge, located at 110 Pacific Avenue, for a celebration of life for David Marsh, 59, a third generation resident of the Peninsula, who died at his Long Beach residence on Oct. 19, 2018.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.