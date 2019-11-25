OCEAN PARK — A Celebration of Life is planned for Kristina Russum on Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. at Peninsula Baptist Church in Ocean Park. Kris loved The Seahawks. Seahawks attire is suggested. Please join the family after the service for a Tailgating Party. All are welcome.
