Richard “Dick” Willingham, formerly of Vancouver and Seaview, Washington, passed away Jan. 7, 2022, in Springfield, Missouri, at the age of 74.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, July 17, in Ilwaco and Chinook, Washington. At 10:30 a.m., friends and family will gather at the Ilwaco Pavilion, where fellow fishing boat captains, including the new owners of Dick’s boat, the DixSea, will take guests out to Buoy 10, to honor and celebrate Dick’s great love of fishing and boating in our magnificent waterways.
Immediately following the water excursion, everyone is invited to gather at the Historic Chinook School Community Building, 810 U.S. Highway 101, to share a salmon luncheon/pot luck. Please come and share a funny story, memory, or fishing tale. Or, just come and connect with friends — another of Dick’s favorite things.
Salmon, hot dogs, salad, dessert, cold beverages and utensils provided. Food offerings are welcome, but not required!
