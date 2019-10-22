PORTLAND — Ilwaco resident Alan M. Johnson, 81, a life-long area resident, died in Portland on October 16, 2019. Funeral service is pending at the Naselle Assembly of God Church with burial at Peaceful Hill Cemetery. Complete obituary and details will be published later. His guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
