ILWACO — A 20-year resident of the Peninsula, Allen Simonson, 69, died at his Ilwaco residence on April 17, 2020 with his family at his side.
No service at his request. His guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Allen Simonson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
