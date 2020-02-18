LONGVIEW — Azalia Elaine Holland, born March 27, 1949, passed away on Jan. 13, 2020 after a brief illness.
Azalia was a long-time resident of the Peninsula, originally from the Longview area. Azalia would spend her free time playing Bingo at the Elks, Eagles, or at home. Azalia’s love for her family, particularly her great-nieces and nephews, is her lasting legacy.
She is survived by her mother, Betty Louise Billing Fitch; great-nieces Migdalia Pacheco and Maria Aquilar, great-nephews Jose Aguilar, Jesus Esquivel, Andres Esquivel and Jonathan Esquivel.
A date to celebrate her life will be determined later.
