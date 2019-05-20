OCEAN PARK — A 41-year resident of the Peninsula, Barbara A. Shepard, 81, died peacefully at her Ocean Park residence on May 15, 2019. Private family services will be held. Her guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
