ILWACO — Bart Hawkins, 63, a resident of the the local area the past 17 years, died in Ilwaco on June 17, 2019. His guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
ILWACO — Bart Hawkins, 63, a resident of the the local area the past 17 years, died in Ilwaco on June 17, 2019. His guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.