RAYMOND — Bob L. Wonderlich died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at the Willapa Harbor Care Center in Raymond; he was 72. Bob was born Oct. 17, 1947 to Ralph and Darlene (Breshear) Wonderlich in Toppenish, Washington.

