TACOMA — Bonnie Jean Rogers of Ilwaco, died on Jan. 6, 2022 in Tacoma, Wash. She born on Feb. 28, 1947 in Astoria, Oregon. Her parents, Marshall and Cleo Rogers and her brother, Allen preceded her in death.
Bonnie graduated from Ilwaco High School in 1965. She later moved to the Portland, Oregon area where she worked for a large timber and lumber company. She had a great love for history especially that of her family’s significance in their early lumber mill in Ilwaco. She eventually moved to Maine where she further researched her family’s roots.
Her love for Ilwaco brought her home and she resided in her grandparent’s house with her beloved cats and little dog Wendy. She played a major role in the spaying and neutering of her neighborhood’s feral cat colony, and I suspect she crossed the “Rainbow Bridge” to be with her cats and her Wendy for eternity.
There are no plans for a service at this time.
