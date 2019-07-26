VADER — Charles Eugene Caldwell, 56, passed away on July 8, 2019, at his home in Vader, Washington. He is survived by his wife, Tina; three children; his sister, Mary; six grandchildren; and his wife’s parents, Tony and Fran Curtis of Ocean Park. A celebration of life will be held in Longview at a later date.
