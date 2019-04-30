VANCOUVER — Ocean Park resident Cherril Granlund, 82, died April 27, 2019 in Vancouver. Funeral will be held at Penttila's Chapel with burial at Ocean Park Cemetery. Time and date to be announced and will be available along with her guestbook at www.penttilaschapel.com.
