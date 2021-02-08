PORTLAND — Dianne Bachmeier, 76, a former peninsula resident, died Wednesday, Feb. 3, in Portland.

She was born Aug. 10, 1944 and died from cancer, according to a friend.

Many in Pacific County will fondly remember her lively personality and intelligence. She wrote for the Chinook Observer in the early 1990s and became a travel agent after she moved out of county.

