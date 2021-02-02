ASTORIA — Donald Wiitala, of Astoria, Oregon, formerly of Long Beach, Washington, died on Jan. 26, 2021 at the age of 90. Don was born in Naselle, WA. on Sept. 23, 1930.
Arrangements are by Penttila’s Chapel by The Sea, Long Beach
To plant a tree in memory of Donald Wiitala as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.