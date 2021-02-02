ASTORIA — Donald Wiitala, of Astoria, Oregon, formerly of Long Beach, Washington, died on Jan. 26, 2021 at the age of 90. Don was born in Naselle, WA. on Sept. 23, 1930.

Arrangements are by Penttila’s Chapel by The Sea, Long Beach

