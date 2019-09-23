LONGIVEW — Donna L. Kopplien, 90, former long-time resident of Long Beach, passed away on Sept. 15, 2019 in Longview, Washington. A full obituary and service information will be published at a later date.
LONGIVEW — Donna L. Kopplien, 90, former long-time resident of Long Beach, passed away on Sept. 15, 2019 in Longview, Washington. A full obituary and service information will be published at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.