ASTORIA — Esther L. Hansen, 102, a resident of Chinook, died in Astoria on Sept. 2, 2019. Funeral service is pending at the Naselle Assembly of God with burial at Ilwaco Cemetery. Complete service details and obituary will be available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
