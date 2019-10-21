OCEAN PARK — Floyd Poe passed away peacefully in his home on Oct. 5, 2019 after a short battle with cancer.

He spent most of his life working on Willapa Bay in the oyster industry. For many summers he piloted a fish tender from Seattle to Alaska. He enjoyed collecting whiskey bottles and in later years going to garage sales.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings. He is survived by a son, Gordon A. (Freida) Poe, and a daughter Kayle Poe, along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He will be remembered as a good friend, jokester and storyteller.

At his request no public service will be held.

