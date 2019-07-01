LONG BEACH — Long Beach resident Frank Glenn III, 76, died at his residence on June 28, 2019, with his family at his side. A complete obituary and service details available next week, and his guestbook is available at Penttila’s Chapel by The Sea website at www.penttilaschapel.com.
