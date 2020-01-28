LONG BEACH — A 17-year resident of the Peninsula, George A. Kubik, 74, died in Long Beach on Jan. 24, 2020, at his residence. A memorial service is pending and will be announced along with his full obituary. George’s guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
Death Notice: George Kubik
