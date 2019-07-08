VANCOUVER — Ocean Park resident Gloria Hellard, 73, passed away on July 2, 2019, in Vancouver, Wash. A service will be held on July 19 at 2 p.m. at Peninsula Baptist Church, located at 23802 Pacific Way in Ocean Park.
VANCOUVER — Ocean Park resident Gloria Hellard, 73, passed away on July 2, 2019, in Vancouver, Wash. A service will be held on July 19 at 2 p.m. at Peninsula Baptist Church, located at 23802 Pacific Way in Ocean Park.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.