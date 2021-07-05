Irene Louise Chambers
KLIPSAN — Irene Chambers was born July 9, 1952, in Everett, Wash., and passed May 27, 2021. She was a resident at Golden Sands for the past two years. Survived by Rick Chambers, various other relatives and friends. She enjoyed riding motorcycles, darts, bowling and camping. Please remember her for the good memories. Rest in peace dear one.
