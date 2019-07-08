OCEAN PARK — Jack Worrell, 85, a resident of the Peninsula the past 14 years, died in Ocean Park on July 5, 2019.
A complete obituary will be published later. His guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
OCEAN PARK — Jack Worrell, 85, a resident of the Peninsula the past 14 years, died in Ocean Park on July 5, 2019.
A complete obituary will be published later. His guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.