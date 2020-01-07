Joann Berg
LONGVIEW — Former area resident Joann Berg, 90, died peacefully in Longview on Jan. 3, 2020 with her family at her side.
Her guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Joann Berg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.