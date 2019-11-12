OCEAN PARK — Long-time area resident Joyce Bell, 78, died at her Ocean Park residence on Nov. 8, 2019, with her family at her side. Private family services will be held. Her life story will be available later and her guestbook is available at www.penttilachapel.com.
Death Notice: Joyce Bell
