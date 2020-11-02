SOUTH BEND — Judith K. Hoggatt passed away October 27, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Judy was born June 19, 1946, to Fritz and Edie Veith in Vancouver, Washington. Judy and her husband, Bob, had property on the Peninsula for many years and loved their time spent at the beach. They both had special attachments to St. Mary and McGowan Catholic churches. A mass will be held at St. Mary at 11 a.m. on Nov. 14. Please call (360) 642-2002 to register to attend.
