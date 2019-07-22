GIG HARBOR — Kevin J. “Chico” Bredfield, 57, died July 16, 2019 at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Gig Harbor, Washington, following a lengthy and difficult illness. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held Saturday, Aug. 10, at noon, at the Peninsula Church Center in Seaview. A reception will follow, with pizza (of course). Any donations in his memory are requested to the Ilwaco Sports Boosters in care of Penttila’s Chapel, P.O. Box 417, Long Beach, WA 98631. His guest book available at www.penttilaschapel.com. A complete obituary is planned.
