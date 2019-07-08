PORTLAND — Lee Edwin Tidrick, 53, passed away on July 3, 2019, in Portland, Oregon. The Tidricks lived on the Peninsula for some time and at one time owned a cranberry bog here. Lee was a graduate of Ilwaco High School and attended Washington State University. He is survived by his mother, Dolly Tidrick of Sequim; and two sisters, Juanita Tidrick Bray of South Hill, Wash., and Nancy Aird of Tacoma as well as a nephew Alan. A private family ceremony will be held in Sequim at a later date.

