BELLINGHAM — Lois E. (Torppa) Byrd, 87, a former resident of Naselle, died in Bellingham, Washington on March 21, 2019.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday, April 6, at 11 a.m., at the Naselle Community Center (former Congregational Church). Burial will be at Peaceful Hill Cemetery.
Her complete obituary will be available next week and her guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
