OREGON — Lucille “Lucy” McQuinn passed away on Jan. 30, 2020.
Lucy worked 20 years for Techtronics in Beaverton, Oregon. She lived her entire life in Hillsboro, Oregon, often spending time in Long Beach, Wash. She was a member of the Eagles, Moose, and Peninsula Senior Center.
She was preceded in death by her three children and parents.
She is survived by her husband, Burnard of 73 years, a WW2 Navy vet; daughter-in-law, Linda, six grandchildren and their spouses, 12 great-grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren, and numerous relatives.
A memorial service was in Hillsboro, Oregon on Feb. 15, 2020.
