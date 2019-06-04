SPRING HILL, FL — Former Ocean Park resident 1995-2006, Lynnie (Hancock) Roberson, 67, born July 9, 1951, died peacefully with her loving husband, Larry, by her side on May 30, 2019.
Lynnie was known to Peninsula residents as Lynnie Temple.
She was a woman of action and ideas. She loved animals, organized the Fourth of July Pet Parade for years and co-authored with Donna Gilpin, “Local Yokel Yummies,” full of seafood recipes from Peninsula residents. Lynnie was known also for her catering business and the delicious dishes she put together. She was a long-time member of the Moose.
No service will be held. Lynnie was larger than life — that is a good way to remember her.
