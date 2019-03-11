PORTLAND — Margaret Rose Grundy, 83, died peacefully Feb. 22, 2019 at her home with family by her side. Margaret was born April 20, 1935 in Pinedale, Wyoming, the daughter of Joseph and Sophie Rom.
She married her high school sweetheart RC Grundy and they settled in Portland, Oregon. They celebrated 65 years of marriage in July 2018. In 1992 they moved to the Long Beach Peninsula where they lived until they moved back to Portland in 2013 to be closer to family. Margaret was a realtor.
Surviving in addition to her husband RC are her six children, 17 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren, two brothers and a sister.
A Catholic service was held on March 8 at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Gifts in her memory may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Church.
