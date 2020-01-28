SPOKANE — Margery Ellis, 72, died suddenly Jan. 26, 2020, in Spokane where she had just recently moved. Her funeral will be Saturday, Feb. 1, at 1:30 p.m., at her home church, the Naselle Assembly of God, with a reception following and burial at Peaceful Hill Cemetery. Her complete obituary will be published later. Her guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.

