ILWACO — A 59-year resident of the Peninsula, Margery F. Jeffers, 76, passed at her Ilwaco residence on Jan. 8, 2020. Her husband Richard was at her side. No service will be held at her request. A complete obituary will be published later and her guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
Death Notice: Margery Jeffers
