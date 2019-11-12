ASTORIA — Lifelong Naselle resident Marlene F. Wiitala, 85, died in Astoria on Nov. 8, 2019. A memorial service will be announced later along with her life story. Her guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Marlene Wiitala as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.