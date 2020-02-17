VANCOUVER — Monty E. Hamlin, 57, of Raymond, died on Feb 12, 2020 in Vancouver,
WA. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 22, at 1 p.m. at the Willapa Chamber of Commerce, 415 Commercial Street in Raymond.
Ocean View Funeral & Cremation Service of Astoria is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.