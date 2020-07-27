CALIFORNIA — Former area resident Mary Suzann Edwards-Smith, 55, died in San Bernardino, California on June 12, 2020. She was a graduate of Ilwaco High School. Graveside service will be Saturday, Aug. 8, at 2 p.m., at Peaceful Hill Cemetery in Naselle. This service is open to all; Covid protocol please.
