OREGON — Michael Donnelly, 67, died March 6, 2019, at his home in Aurora, Oregon.

The son of Buck and Pearl Donnelly, he was born June 5, 1951 in Seattle. Mike attended Long Beach Grade School and graduated from Ilwaco High School in 1969. He attended Green River College for two years. He worked in building materials sales and later with a glass processing company.

A close friend of Mike’s described him as a kind, good-hearted person. He lived a good, honest life that was an example to all that knew him. He will be missed but remembered very fondly.

Mike was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ellen; his mother, Pearl; sister Ann Marie and many cousins. He is survived by his father, Buck and stepmother Pat of Seaview, as well as his cousins and other relatives.

At his request no service will be held.

