VANCOUVER — Longtime Peninsula resident Shirley Wright, 93, died in Vancouver on April 28, 2019. Final arrangements are pending. Her guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
VANCOUVER — Longtime Peninsula resident Shirley Wright, 93, died in Vancouver on April 28, 2019. Final arrangements are pending. Her guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.