Donna Streiff
LONG BEACH — Donna Streiff of Long Beach, Wash., died on Nov. 11, 2020 at the age of 67. Arrangements are by Penttila’s Chapel by The Sea, Long Beach.
Robert Doyer, Jr.
LONGVIEW — Robert Doyer, Jr., 88, of Ocean Park, Wash., died on Nov. 15, 2020 in Longview, Wash.
