VANCOUVER — Sue Williamson, 80, a former resident of the Peninsula, died in Vancouver on Jan. 7, 2019. Memorial service Sat., Jan. 19, at 1 p.m., at Ocean Park Community Church. Her guestbook is at www.penttilaschapel.com.
