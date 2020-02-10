ROSBURG — William C. “Bill” Jefferies, 77, passed away on Jan. 22, 2020, in Vancouver. He was born Feb. 17, 1942, in Portland to William K. and Margaret Rose.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary Ann Jefferies; a son, William (BJ) Jefferies, daughter-in-law Tammie Jefferies, two grandsons Kaden and Harley Jefferies; his sister, Mariann and Chan of Oregon; three brothers, Neil and Betty of Michigan, Kenny of Oregon, Jack and Donna of Oregon; as well as nieces and nephews.
Bill was a truck driver for Dallas Mavis for many years and Northland Associates, and then he became a road maintenance man for Weyerhaeuser prior to his retirement.
He and his wife were longtime residents of Rosburg, Wash.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Rosburg Community Center, at 28 Rosburg Hall Road at 1 p.m. on Feb. 15. All are welcome to attend.
