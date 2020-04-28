OCEAN PARK — Ocean Park resident Marvin Lane, 68, died at his residence on April 21, 2020, with his family at his side. He was a two-year resident of the Peninsula.
Private family services were held.
His guestbook is available at www.penttlaschapel.com.
OCEAN PARK —Dorris Harris, 93, a resident of the Peninsula the past 40 years, died at her Ocean Park residence on April 25, 2020 with her loving family at her side.
She enjoyed being a wife, mother and homemaker.
Her guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
