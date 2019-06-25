John Weir
LONGVIEW — Ocean Park resident John R. Weir died in Longview, Washington on June 20, 2019. A veteran of the US Navy, he was 83 years old.
No service will be held at his request. His guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
Bart Hawkins
SEAVIEW — Bart Alan Hawkins passed away at the age of 63 in Seaview on June 17, 2019, due to complications from a recent surgery.
