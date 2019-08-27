Robert Bowman
LONG BEACH — Robert Bowman, a former resident of Las Vegas, Nevada and recent resident of Long Beach, WA, has passed away on Aug. 18, 2019, of natural causes, at the age of 86.
Rosemary Hutchinson
LONG BEACH — Rosemary Hutchinson, a long-time resident of Long Beach, Wash., has passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 18, 2019, at the age of 91.
