Denise Brazil

LONG BEACH — Denise Brazil, 80, passed away Aug. 28, 2019, at home. She was an 18-year resident of Long Beach. Arrangements are by Penttila's Chapel by The Sea.

Todd Rutschow

ILWACO — Ilwaco resident Todd Rutschow, 68, passed on Aug. 30, 2019. Arrangements are by Penttila's Chapel by The Sea.

Ronald Lachapelle

LONG BEACH — Ronald Lachapelle, a longtime resident of Long Beach passed at home, on Aug. 31, 2019. Arrangements are by Penttila's Chapel by The Sea.

Mara Pecins

OCEAN PARK — Mara Pecins, 79, passed away at home on Aug. 29, 2019. Pecins was a 24-year resident of Ocean Park. Arrangements are by Penttila's Chapel by The Sea.

