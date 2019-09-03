Denise Brazil
LONG BEACH — Denise Brazil, 80, passed away Aug. 28, 2019, at home. She was an 18-year resident of Long Beach. Arrangements are by Penttila's Chapel by The Sea.
Todd Rutschow
ILWACO — Ilwaco resident Todd Rutschow, 68, passed on Aug. 30, 2019. Arrangements are by Penttila's Chapel by The Sea.
Ronald Lachapelle
LONG BEACH — Ronald Lachapelle, a longtime resident of Long Beach passed at home, on Aug. 31, 2019. Arrangements are by Penttila's Chapel by The Sea.
Mara Pecins
OCEAN PARK — Mara Pecins, 79, passed away at home on Aug. 29, 2019. Pecins was a 24-year resident of Ocean Park. Arrangements are by Penttila's Chapel by The Sea.
