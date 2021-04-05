Timothy Broxon

OCEAN PARK — Timothy Broxon of Ocean Park passed away on April 4, 2021 at the age of 52. Arrangements are by Penttila’s Chapel by The Sea, Long Beach.

Ruth Burk

SEAVIEW — Ruth E. Burk, 87, of Seaview, Wash., died on April 3, 2021. Arrangements are by Penttila’s Chapel by The Sea, Long Beach.

Dean Brannon

NASELLE — Ardivan “Dean” Brannon of Naselle, Wash., died on April 2, 2021, at the age of 84. Arrangements are by Penttila’s Chapel by The Sea, Long Beach.

Karen Eshleman

Karen Eshleman, 68, of Ocean Park, Wash., passed away on April 2, 2021. Arrangements are by Penttila’s Chapel by The Sea, Long Beach.

