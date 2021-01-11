Burton Caley
LONG BEACH — Burton “Burt” Caley of Long Beach, Wash., died on Jan. 8, 2021 at the age of 78. Graveside services will be held at a date to be announced at Greenacres Memorial Park in Ferndale, Wash. Arrangements are by Penttila’s Chapel by The Sea, Long Beach.
Diana Teixeira
OCEAN PARK — Diana Teixeira, 65, of Ocean Park, Wash., died on Jan. 9, 2021. Arrangements are by Penttila’s Chapel by The Sea, Long Beach.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.