Burton Caley

LONG BEACH — Burton “Burt” Caley of Long Beach, Wash., died on Jan. 8, 2021 at the age of 78. Graveside services will be held at a date to be announced at Greenacres Memorial Park in Ferndale, Wash. Arrangements are by Penttila’s Chapel by The Sea, Long Beach.

Diana Teixeira

OCEAN PARK — Diana Teixeira, 65, of Ocean Park, Wash., died on Jan. 9, 2021. Arrangements are by Penttila’s Chapel by The Sea, Long Beach.