Carol Ann Smith
OCEAN PARK — Carol Ann Smith of Ocean Park, WA. died on March 23, 2021 at the age of 75. Arrangements are pending at Penttila’s Chapel by The Sea.
Phillip Williams
OCEAN PARK — Phillip “Phil” Williams of Ocean Park, Wash., died on March 25, 2021 at the age of 72. Private burial is scheduled at Lone Fir Cemetery in Long Beach, Wash. Arrangements are by Penttila’s Chapel by The Sea.
